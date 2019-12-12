Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Word of God Roman Catholic Church
COLLINS FRANK A.

On Saturday, December 7, 2019 of Swisshelm Park.  Husband of the late Helen Koscianski Collins; loving father of Frank M. Collins and his wife, Sharon of Swissvale, and Karen Wade and her husband, Alan of Murrysville; dear grandpa Frank of Shannon, and Caitlin; brother of the late Joseph. Frank proudly served as a Major in the Marines during the Vietnam War.  He graduated from Duquesne Law School and retired as an attorney in Pittsburgh after 25 years.  After retirement he worked at Hertz Rental Car Company at the Pittsburgh airport.  Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC. 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale.  Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Monday morning at 9 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Frank's memory to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Volunteer Service (118V-A inpatient hospice unit) 1010 Delafield Road Pittsburgh PA  15215  or VAhealthcare system/donate.  www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
