COST FRANK A.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He played football (scholarship) for the University of Miami, in Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering. He, then, transferred to University of Pittsburgh. Sonny was a member of St. John Fisher Church for over forty years and served on several committees. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and church. He was owner of Anthony F. Cost & Sons, Inc. for most of his life. He enjoyed cooking, especially Italian cuisine which he shared with family and friends throughout his life. He also enjoyed gardening and golf. His life was dedicated to work and family. He had a generous nature, always extending a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be mourned by all those who were fortunate enough to know him. Funeral arrangements were private as requested by Sonny.