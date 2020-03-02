Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
On Sunday March 1, 2020, beloved brother of Nancy DeMarco and the late Joseph J. "Joss" DiStazio; also survived by his nieces, Antoinette "Toni" DeMarco and Mary Ann Crouse (Merle); a nephew, Frank A. DeMarco (Dianne); great-nephew, Brad Crouse (Lacey); great-niece, Lauren Bostick (Rich); and great-great-niece and nephews, Amelia Bostick, Bennett Crouse, Mason Bostick and Spencer Crouse. Frank was a retired United States Postal worker, avid golfer and beloved uncle. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary of Mercy Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
