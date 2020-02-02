Home

B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashlar Village Auditorium located in the Hartog Center
74 Cheshire Road
Wallingford, CT
FRANK A. ENGEL Jr.

ENGEL, JR. FRANK A.

Age 102, departed this life on January 29, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Emma Mabel (Booth) Engel. Frank was born in Steubenville, OH on July 29, 1917 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Johnston) Engel. Frank had been a member of the Free & Accepted Masons. He will be treasured in the memory of his daughter, Peggy Rae, of Hamden, CT. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ashlar Village Auditorium located in the Hartog Center, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford. The B.C. BAILEY FUNERAL HOME OF WALLINGFORD has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
