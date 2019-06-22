Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
FRANK A. PIKUTIS

FRANK A. PIKUTIS Obituary
PIKUTIS FRANK A.

Age 66, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, of Dormont. Beloved best friend and comforter of Catherine Cortese; son of Frank W. (Barb) and the late Lorraine S. Butchley; cherished brother of Lorrie Bohn, Lisa Schwartzmiller and Michael Pikutis; uncle of Ingrid Bohn, Clayton (Samantha) Schwartzmiller, Jessica and Jacob; great-uncle of Jon and Reid; special friend of Marty Martin. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Frank was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam era.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning  at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019
