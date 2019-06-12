|
|
SCALAMOGNA FRANK A.
Age 94, on Monday, June 10, 2019, of Carrick. Husband of Maria T. (Greco) Scalamogna; father of Joseph (Linda) and Nick (Lee) Scalamogna; grandfather of Angela, Vincent, Anthony, Anna and Aliya; brother of Paul, Lisa DiDiano, Domenic and the late Nancy Defina, and Grace Scalamogna. Visitations Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Frank worked for PA American Water Co. for 32 years. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the or the .
www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019