Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK SCALAMOGNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. SCALAMOGNA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK A. SCALAMOGNA Obituary
SCALAMOGNA FRANK A.

Age 94, on Monday, June 10, 2019, of Carrick. Husband of Maria T. (Greco) Scalamogna; father of Joseph (Linda) and Nick (Lee) Scalamogna; grandfather of Angela, Vincent, Anthony, Anna and Aliya; brother of Paul, Lisa DiDiano, Domenic and the late Nancy Defina, and Grace Scalamogna. Visitations Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Frank worked for PA American Water Co. for 32 years. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the or the .  


www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now