SPENEY FRANK A., SR.

Age 92 of Port Vue, passed away at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born September 15, 1926 in McKeesport, he was a son of the late William M. and Anna (Reitz) Speney. Frank was a fixture in the automotive industry in the area and a consummate and professional salesman, starting his career with his father at the Palace Garage in McKeesport, selling Nash, Rambler, and Studebaker. He then opened Speney Chevrolet in West Newton, operating it for 52 years from 1958 until 2010. He also became a co-owner in the Palisades Ballroom in McKeesport, where he was able to practice one of his passions: dancing. Frank was also a World War II Veteran of the US Army, serving first in the Italian Campaign and later during Macarthur's retaking of the Phillipines, and a member of St. Mark's Parish in Port Vue. He joins his wife of 71 years, the late Mary Jane "Dolly" (Morningstar) Speney, who passed away September 23, 2018. Frank is survived by his children, Mary Jo (Charles) McClintock of Port Vue, Frank (Anne) Speney of Elizabeth, and Lisa Speney of Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Andrea (Kurt), Frank, III (Miriam), Timothy (Nadia), Kailey, and Dana; his great-grandchildren, Xavier, Rease, Aurelia, Leilana, Kendall, and Harper; his siblings, DeniseJo Brakeall and William Speney; and also nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Speney; stepmother, Sandra Speney; and his brother, James Speney. Friends will be received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., in St. Mark's Parish - Port Vue Site. Interment with military honors will follow to St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles. bekavacfuneralhome.com