Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK STRONCEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. STRONCEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK A. STRONCEK Obituary
STRONCEK FRANK A.

Age 82, of Baldwin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 23 2020. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rose Ann (Catenaro) Stroncek; loving daughter, Roxanne (Bob) Keefer; granddaughter, Jennifer Keefer. He was preceded in death by his parent, George J.  and  Mary Stroncek; siblings, John and Mary Stroncek, Jean Organist, Mike and Joe Stroncek, and Emily Doublet. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now