STRONCEK FRANK A.
Age 82, of Baldwin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 23 2020. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rose Ann (Catenaro) Stroncek; loving daughter, Roxanne (Bob) Keefer; granddaughter, Jennifer Keefer. He was preceded in death by his parent, George J. and Mary Stroncek; siblings, John and Mary Stroncek, Jean Organist, Mike and Joe Stroncek, and Emily Doublet. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020