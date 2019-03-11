|
|
TUMINELLO FRANK A. "BINKY"
Age 86, of Reserve Twp., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Dear son of the late Frank and Anna (Kambic) Tuminello; dear brother of Mary Jo "Peppy" Tuminello and the late John J. Tuminello (surviving, Teri); dear cousin of Lois Newman; loving uncle of Angela, Christine, Julie and Joseph; also survived by great-nieces and nephew. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Please visit his online guestbook at:
www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019