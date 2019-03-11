Home

FRANK A. "BINKY" TUMINELLO

FRANK A. "BINKY" TUMINELLO Obituary
TUMINELLO FRANK A. "BINKY"

Age 86, of Reserve Twp., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Dear son of the late Frank and Anna (Kambic) Tuminello; dear brother of Mary Jo "Peppy" Tuminello and the late John J. Tuminello (surviving, Teri); dear cousin of Lois Newman; loving uncle of Angela, Christine, Julie and Joseph; also survived by great-nieces and nephew. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m., THURSDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m., in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Please visit his online guestbook at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
