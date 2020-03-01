|
VALLETTA FRANK A.
Age 82, of West Deer Township died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Family Hospice and Palliative Care – Lawrenceville, with his family by his side. He was born September 3, 1937 in Pittsburgh to the late Anthony L. and Antonette (Monaco) Valletta. Frank grew up in Pittsburgh graduating from Peabody High School in 1955. He went to work for Firestone becoming a store manager/owner where he worked for over 34 years. He then went to work for Pep Boys as a salesman working for 25 years. Frank was a member of St Victor R.C. Church. He enjoyed gardening though he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 61 years Letitia "Lou" (Naccarati) Valletta, sons, Blase A. Valletta of West Deer and Frank G. (Marcie) Valletta of Albion, grandchildren, Blasé, Carl, Regina, Frankie, Anthony and Emily; brothers, Anthony Richard Valletta of Pittsburgh and Samuel (Liz) Valletta of Aspinwall and his sister, Regina Valletta and her husband, Oliver Sorbini of Roma, Italy and his nephews, Jordan Foresi and Dr. Samuel Valletta and his niece, Dr. Jessica Valletta. Friends received Monday from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Twp. where parting prayers will be conducted on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a catholic funeral mass in St. Victor R.C. Church, Bairdford, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020