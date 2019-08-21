|
|
REID FRANK ALBERT
Age 65, left us on August 15, 2019 and so now we celebrate him. Frank was the first born to Ardis and Keith Reid in New Orleans, LA. Early in his life, the family moved to New Kensington, PA to live with his maternal grandmother and grandfather Kaufman. There, his two siblings would be born before they moved into their own home on Yorkshire Drive in O'Hara Township. Frank was a beautiful child, a bit shy and reserved. As he grew, he made fast friends with his loyal and kind personality. Frank attended Fox Chapel High School and even though he was challenged with stuttering, he was an avid member of the Debate Team. Frank was very bright and intelligent and went on to Graduate from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA where he majored in Political Science. He was an excellent writer and had an extensive vocabulary which educated his sister, brother and nephew in emails! He was well read and informed on issues of politics and world events. He was fascinated with World War II Airplanes and Fighting Ships and had quite a collection of books on the subject and more knowledge than most. Frank had a well developed, and sometimes dry sense of humor that entertained those who knew him. Frank will be remembered for his kindness and concern for his friends, and immediate and extended family. Frank was very proud and fascinated by his nephew John and his work and world travels. Frank worked for many years as an assistant in the legal field for various law firms around Pittsburgh. He enjoyed his employment for a long time until his illness with cancer became too difficult to continue. Frank eventually made the courageous decision to end his very taxing cancer treatments and to go into hospice. Frank was well cared for by incredible nurses and staff at beautiful facilities. Frank was vulnerable and easy to love, in that he reminded us we do need each other to make this world go round. To that end, his family wishes to thank his long time, local and close friends Bill Goehring and his wife, Bambi and Joe DeStio and his wife, Sue, and their respective families. They were gracious hosts to Frank at various holidays and weddings of their children over many years of friendship in Pittsburgh. They were with him near the end of his life and their visits lifted his spirits and touched his soul. With his friends John Grego and Bob Hanna, Frank also enjoyed long and rewarding relationships. We wish to thank the Loeffler Family, our closest neighbors on Yorkshire Drive, for their love and concern for Frank and our entire family over the years. In honor of Frank, we wish to extend our gratitude to all those individuals, known and unknown to us, who touched and enhanced Frank's life in one way or another. Your love and compassion for our brother was extremely appreciated and will be remembered always. Frank is survived by and will be sorely missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Louis Kickhofel of Longwood, FL and his brother, William "Bill" Reid of Los Angeles, CA; his nephew, John Kickhofel of Zurich, Switzerland and his uncle, John A. Briggs of San Ramon, CA; his cousins, Steve Kaufman and Jim Kaufman of Pittsburgh, PA, Anne Briggs Stern of Mill Valley, CA, John R. Briggs of Fremont, CA and Sam Briggs of Portland, OR. In lieu of a service or flowers, we welcome your memories and if you wish to, make a donation to the or the Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford, PA. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019