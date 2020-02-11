Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
FRANK ANDREW BAUMANN Jr.

FRANK ANDREW BAUMANN Jr. Obituary
BAUMANN, JR. FRANK ANDREW

On February 7, 2020, Frank Andrew Baumann, Jr., 94, of Bridgeville (formerly of McCandless Township), beloved husband of 71 years to the late Wilma L. Baumann, passed away peacefully.  Survived by his loving children, Cynthia Ann ( David) Kinney of Ocala, FL, Patricia Lynn (Marty) Evans, of The Villages, FL and Donald (Janis) Baumann, of Upper St. Clair; brother, Glenn Baumann of Sun City Center, FL and the late Charles Baumann of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Frank was a devoted husband and loving father. He was a Navy veteran, a graduate of Yale University, a retiree from US Steel, and an avid golfer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. 


www.simonsfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
