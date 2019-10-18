|
BONURA FRANK
Of Moon Twp., age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Son of the late Dominic and Armeda (Fontana) Bonura; devoted husband of 51 years to Barbara; loving father to Frank (Missy) Bonura, Shannon Bonura-Yanek, and Dominic Bonura; proud grandfather to Gina, Frankie, Cassidy, Alexa, Carly and Cael; brother of Daniel (Kerry) Bonura and Rosemary (John Nelson) Hauser; he's also survived by many wonderful neices, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Frank served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening and above all, he loved being a grandparent. Frank will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Avenue, Coraopolis on Sunday, 3-8 p.m. Blessing service in the Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019