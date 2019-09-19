|
BOVALINA FRANK
Age 94, of Burgettstown, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1925, a son of Vito V. and Angela Luci Bovalina. A WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army, he owned Bovalina Packing Company, Inc. in Slovan with his brother. He was also part owner of the Greater Pittsburgh Speedway in Clinton. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Ruth Wilson Bovalina; his daughter, Francine Hauldren (Richard) of Weirton; his daughter by marriage, Teri Jo Jones (Thomas) of McCandless Twp.; grandchildren, Erica Sauer (Jim), Spencer Hauldren (Anna), Roxanne Kudej (Thomas), Devyn Brown (Abel), Bria Toneff and Chelsea Jones; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judith Bovalina; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Dominick Bovalina; sisters, Teresa Christy (Frank), Rose Dugas (William) and Yolanda Bovalina. Friends will be received from 12:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Interment with military honors in Holy Souls Cemetery, Robinson Twp. Those wishing to remember Frank in a special way may make a donation in his memory to the Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 1325 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019