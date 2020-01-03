|
BRACE FRANK C.
Frank C. Brace, 88, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 29, 1931, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Frank Brace and Anna (Pauer). In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Anthony Brace; and his grandson, Jeremy Brace. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War. He earned his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from Carnegie Tech. Frank was the Founder and President of Brace Engineering, Inc., President of the Highland Country Club, and Vice President of Girty's Run Joint Sewer Authority. Frank was an avid golfer and very passionate about traveling. He had the opportunity to golf all around the world, in several different countries, including Scotland. Above all, Frank was a devoted family man who enjoyed family functions and any chance to spend time with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Shirley (Planz) Brace; his sister, Angelina; his children, Robert Brace and wife, Barbara, David Brace and wife, Julianne, Leslie Nocleg and husband, William, and Ken Brace and wife, Louann; his grandchildren, Brianna, R.J., Isaac, Jenna, Jeff, Jaime, Bryan, Randy, David, Timmy, Steven, Michael, and Nikki; his great-grandchildren, Chloe, Gage, Gannon, Gavyn, Gwyn, Annelise, Ayla, Nora, Ava, Aly, Wyatt, Olivia, and Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Sunday, January 5, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, PA at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. Interment will be held in Most Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone wishing to honor Frank's Memory share a meal, with good conversation and laughter, with your family and friends. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com