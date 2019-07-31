Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK FALVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK C. FALVO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK C. FALVO Obituary
FALVO FRANK C.

Age 93, of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a son of the late Chester and Mary Louise Falvo and was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area known as the Bluff. He was the loving husband for 70 years to the late Catherine "Kay" Falvo; devoted father of Cathleen F. Zabowski (Ron) and Frank J. Falvo (Sheila); cherished grandfather of Stephanie Zabowski Lieb (Zach); adored great-grandfather of Zoe Adalynn Lieb; brother of the late Joe, Ida, Leo, Thomasina and Yolanda.  Frank was a graduate of Shenley High School and Connelly Technical School and attended Penn State University, Extension Campus. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. Upon being discharged, he designed homes for West Realty. Frank later worked as a Design Engineer for Bettis and Westinghouse Astronuclear Laboratory. He retired from Baxter Laboratories, where he was instrumental in designing the mechanical heart valve and dialysis machine. Frank was a member of St. Winifred's Church and sang in the choir for over 50 years.  He was passionate about tennis. Frank organized and played tennis for over 40 years at the Mt. Lebanon Tennis Courts, playing until the age of 88. He dedicated his life to his wife and children, as well as his parents, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now