CUKRZYNSKI FRANK
Age 84, of Bridgeville, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Loving father of Dawn Bryant; cherished grandfather of Brise Bryant; dear brother of Blanche, Stephanie and Lottie; special uncle of Jamie Pratt. Frank retired from Allegheny General Hospital after many years of service. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. A Blessing Service will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chartiers Cemtery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019