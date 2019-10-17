Home

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Frank Culver passed away near his Florida home. Born August 5, 1957, to John F. Culver and Margaret (Terry) Culver in Glen Cove, NY, Frank led a prolific career designing light rail systems across the world. He served his community as an Assistant Chief with the Elrama Volunteer Fire Company and as a Scout Leader. Frank is survived by his sisters, Mollie and Johanna; his brothers, Jim and Johnny; and his children, John and Dean. Memorial services will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
