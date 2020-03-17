CAPUTO FRANK D.

Age 76, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, of Brentwood Boro. Husband of Jeannine; father of Mark Caputo of Baldwin and Lynn Caputo of Brentwood; brother of Joann Caputo of Brentwood and Linda (Joe) Stevens of Carrolltown, PA. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Frank was a police officer in Brentwood for many years where he held positions including Lieutenant, Acting Chief and DARE Officer. He was a member of Brentwood EMS, the American Legion Post #712, was the leader of Troop 296, Boy Scouts of America and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences at www.johnfslater.com or text condolences are appreciated and understood. If desired, family suggests contributions to Brentwood EMS, 3624 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.