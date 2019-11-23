|
DEROSA FRANK D.
Frank D. DeRosa, 63 of Monongahela, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born March 2, 1956 in New Eagle, he was the son of the late Frank P. and Lauretta (Leone) DeRosa. For the past 30 years, he had been President and Manager of the Top Box Co. in Monongahela. A 1974 graduate of Ringgold High School, Frank was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela. A lifetime member of both the NRA and the Harley Owners Group he always enjoyed hunting, fishing and family get togethers. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Kathi (Duff) DeRosa; a sister, Gloria "Gigi" McClain of Greensburg; his mother-in-law, Minnie Duff of Finleyville; two sisters-in-law, Sally and husband, Clark Seliga of Finleyville and Ruth Ann Parham, also of Finleyville; his good friend, Brian Seader of Elizabeth; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and his loving companion, Tony the dog. He was preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Francine and Dennis Bodner. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 6-8 Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday. Everyone is asked to go directly to St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 722 West Main St., Monongahela for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 23rd. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery, Finleyville. Following the 8 p.m. visitation on Friday friends are invited to the Monongahela Aquatorium for a tribute fireworks display in Franks memory beginning at 8:45pm. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441 Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019