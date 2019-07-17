FERGUSON FRANK D.

Age 84, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1935, in Fayette, Alabama. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judith (Nelson) Ferguson; loving father of Dawneen (William) Suriano, Keith (Stacey) Ferguson and Melissa (John) Halligan; cherished grandfather of Claire, Kathryn, Jacqueline, Elizabeth, Daniel, David, Kylie, Alyssa, Tyler and Turner; great-grandfather of John; brother of the late Harold B., Malcolm L. and Walter H. "Buck" Ferguson (wife Betty survives); also survived by four nieces and cousins. Frank graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his professional career in Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Pittsburgh, where he retired. Frank worked as a Design Engineer and was highly influential in helping advance our country's Aerospace and Defense Programs. Much of his career was spent with Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory designing nuclear reactors and equipment for the Nuclear Navy. Frank was a humble man who put his family first. In all areas of life, he believed we just need to "Make it happen". As an avid football fan, he remained loyal to the "Crimson Tide". The family will receive friends at Nelson Funeral Home (Fayette, AL) on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Fayette City Cemetery. In memory of Frank Ferguson, contributions may be made to the University of Alabama, Engineering Scholarship Fund. A second gathering to celebrate Frank's life will be held at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME (Pittsburgh), date and time to be announced later. Please add tributes at Beinhauer.com.