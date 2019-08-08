Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FRANK D. FERGUSON


1935 - 2019
FRANK D. FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON FRANK D.

Age 84, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1935, in Fayette, Alabama. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judith (Nelson) Ferguson; loving father of Dawneen (William) Suriano, Keith (Stacey) Ferguson and Melissa (John) Halligan; also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Frank graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his professional career in Florida, Alabama, Missouri and Pittsburgh, where he retired. Frank said his job as a Design Engineer was always fun as well as challenging.  He did initial designs on various programs starting with the jet engine for the fastest aircraft ever built, the SR-71 Blackbird; the Saturn booster; the Gemini and Apollo spacecraft; the advanced design for the space shuttle; spy satellites and recovery systems; bio-med space programs; and design upgrades for the Phantom fighter aircraft. The largest part of his career was at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory for the nuclear navy in the design of nuclear reactors and the design of equipment to remotely handle radioactive spent fuel during refueling of submarines and aircraft carriers. Frank always enjoyed being part of the Bettis Bowling League. In addition to raising their three children, Judie and Frank spent most of their time working for charitable organizations (also showing dogs and playing bridge). A gathering to celebrate Frank's life will be held on Sunday, August 11th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA (724-941-3211).  Please add tributes at beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
