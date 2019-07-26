Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK MURGIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK D. MURGIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK D. MURGIA Obituary
MURGIA FRANK D.

Of Coraopolis, and Robinson Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Rachel (Monto); three children, Denise (Mark) Rumpf, Debbie (Jeffrey) King, and Frank Murgia; two granddaughters, Courtney (Neil) Rabi of Dormont and Kayleigh (Nathan) Fontana. Lastly, three great-grandchildren, who were the absolute light of his life, Ayden and Liam Fontana, and Addison Rabi; also survived by his sister, Donna (Laird) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Anna Rose Murgia. After graduating from Coraopolis High School, he worked at A. Stucki Company and then served as the tax collector in Robinson Township for 25 years. He loved politics and was involved throughout his lifetime. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Frank had a great sense of humor, a smile for everyone he met, and a kind and extremely generous heart. His family would like to thank the staff at West Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center for the love and care they provided him the past 1-1/2 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, 1-7 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Twp., 15136, (412)504-2000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Coraopolis. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries