|
|
MURGIA FRANK D.
Of Coraopolis, and Robinson Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Rachel (Monto); three children, Denise (Mark) Rumpf, Debbie (Jeffrey) King, and Frank Murgia; two granddaughters, Courtney (Neil) Rabi of Dormont and Kayleigh (Nathan) Fontana. Lastly, three great-grandchildren, who were the absolute light of his life, Ayden and Liam Fontana, and Addison Rabi; also survived by his sister, Donna (Laird) Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Anna Rose Murgia. After graduating from Coraopolis High School, he worked at A. Stucki Company and then served as the tax collector in Robinson Township for 25 years. He loved politics and was involved throughout his lifetime. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Frank had a great sense of humor, a smile for everyone he met, and a kind and extremely generous heart. His family would like to thank the staff at West Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center for the love and care they provided him the past 1-1/2 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday, 1-7 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Twp., 15136, (412)504-2000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Coraopolis. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to PulmonaryFibrosis.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019