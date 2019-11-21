Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK DE MAIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK DE MAIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK DE MAIO Obituary
DE MAIO FRANK

Age 82, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, formerly of Bethel Park, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Carolyn Duke De Maio; loving father of Christopher (Cindy) De Maio and Kimberly (Joseph) Damus; grandfather of Michael De Maio, Brandon De Maio and Emily Damus; brother of Giovanna Lupoli: son of the late Frank and Rose DeMaio. Frank was a veteran of the Marine Corps and was a valued employee with Dresser Industries for over three decades. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angels on Call Fund, Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now