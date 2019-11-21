|
|
DE MAIO FRANK
Age 82, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, formerly of Bethel Park, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Carolyn Duke De Maio; loving father of Christopher (Cindy) De Maio and Kimberly (Joseph) Damus; grandfather of Michael De Maio, Brandon De Maio and Emily Damus; brother of Giovanna Lupoli: son of the late Frank and Rose DeMaio. Frank was a veteran of the Marine Corps and was a valued employee with Dresser Industries for over three decades. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angels on Call Fund, Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019