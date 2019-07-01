DUNAHAY FRANK DUANE

Age 90, of Delmont, PA, passed away at home on June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Kenna P. (Stock) Dunahay for 65 years; loving father of Daniel F. (Pamela) Dunahay, David M. (Maryam) Dunahay, Raymond J. (Melanie) Dunahay, and Audrey G. (Gary) Alcorn; grandfather of Matthew D. Dunahay. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank E. and Venie Dunahay and one brother and two sisters. Frank worked in the produce department at A&P Grocery Store as the Produce Manager and as a custodian at the University of Pittsburgh. He loved square dancing, playing 500, Klondike's, and growing tomatoes. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place Delmont, PA 724-468-8381. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at St. John Baptist de la Salle at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com