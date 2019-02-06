JENKINS FRANK E., JR.

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Sandra; loving father of Gary (Lubo) Jenkins and Scott (Nancy) Jenkins; dear grandfather of Stephanie Jenkins, Melissa (Cory) Hale, Steven and James; brother of Lois Kiley; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Frank was a Korean U.S. Army Veteran, member of the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, member and secretary of the Jockey Club of Etna, was Past Master of Corinthian Lodge No. 573 F & AM., and former member of the Etna Elks #932. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.