Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
FRANK E. JENKINS Jr.

FRANK E. JENKINS Jr. Obituary
JENKINS FRANK E., JR.

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Sandra; loving father of Gary (Lubo) Jenkins and Scott (Nancy) Jenkins; dear grandfather of Stephanie Jenkins, Melissa (Cory) Hale, Steven and James; brother of Lois Kiley; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Frank was a Korean U.S. Army Veteran, member of the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church, member and secretary of the Jockey Club of Etna, was Past Master of Corinthian Lodge No. 573 F & AM., and former member of the Etna Elks #932. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
