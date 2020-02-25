|
|
LOOPER FRANK E.
On February 22, 2020, Frank E. Looper, age 65, of Ross Twp., beloved husband of 48 years to the love of his life, Patricia Looper; father of Shannon (Brian) Dixon, Lisa (Daniel) Friday and Frank M. (Shannon) Looper; brother of Sharon (Art) Rectenwald, Denise Looper, Robert (Maria) Looper and the late Linda Monica; grandfather of Keely, Meegan and Franklin Looper, Nicholas and Nathan Friday; Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis D. and Virginia Looper. Frank's greatest love in his life was for his wife, his children and especially his grandchildren. The Looper family would like to thank Cole, Faith and Nicole for providing such wonderful care during his time at the Passavant Hospital ISCU. Friends received Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 311 Siebert Road. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020