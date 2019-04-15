FREEMAN FRANK

Frank "the Wildman" Freeman took his final bow April 1, 2019, surrounded by love. His proudest accomplishment is his two daughters, Kelly Freeman (Jeramy) and Kasey (Freeman) Harris (LaMar Harris); followed by five grandchildren, Kylei, Hailey, Jerimi, Jaiden, Lourde; and one great-grandchild, Karter; son of the late Otis Freeman and Ruth (Wheeler) Freeman; brother of the late, Robert Freeman, Charles Freeman, and Sherri Freeman. Hard worker of 35 years at US STEEL Edgar Thompson Works, always stayed active with a love for boxing, won countless trophies competing in Kenpo Karate matches, and spring and summer will hold his beloved memories on the golf course. Arrangements handled by SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214. In lieu of flowers or formal ceremonies, please send condolences and/or memories to 3850 E. Livingston Avenue PO Box 27478 Columbus Ohio 43227.