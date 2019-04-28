BERNOTAS FRANK G.

Age 79, peacefully surrounded by family, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday April 26, 2019, of Carrick, formerly of the South Side. Husband of the late Eleanor (Brickett) Bernotas; father of Janice (late Timothy) Shevlin and Frank G. Bernotas, Jr.; grandfather of Jordan Shevlin and Jonathan Bernotas; brother of Georgeann Donnelly and Kenneth Bernotas; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also will be deeply missed by his grand-puppy, Snoopy. Frank was a Navy Veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis and a member of the Polish Falcons Nest 8. Visitation Tuesday 12-9 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Commital with full Military Honors in the National Cemetary of the Alleghenies at 1 p.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com