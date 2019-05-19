|
WILDAUER FRANK G.
On Sunday, May 12, 2019, age 96, of Forest Hills. Husband of the late Audrey B. (Huffman) for 54 years. Thanks to Juniper Village, of Forest Hills, for the exceptional care provided over the past nine months and to Bridges Hospice, in Frank's final days. Frank is already greatly missed by those who knew him for his friendliness and humble demeanor. Rest in peace old friend. The funeral was held privately. Arrangements by the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019