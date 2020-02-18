|
GENTILE FRANK
After a brief illness, Frank Gentile, age 89, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of West Deer Twp., passed on Sunday, February 16. 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Loushil); loving father of Frank "Choo" (Debbie), Madelyn "Maddy", and the late Nicholas "Nick"; stepfather of Michael Kosol (Karen); grandfather of Tina, Nicholas, Francesca, Kevin and Eric; great-grandfather of Aubrey, August and Colt. Frank was a professional truck driver with Abott Laboratories for 18 years. After retiring he drove a school bus for Montour School District for over 17 years. Family will receive friends at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., on WEDNESAY from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held that evening at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020