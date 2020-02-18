Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK GENTILE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK GENTILE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK GENTILE Obituary
GENTILE FRANK

After a brief illness, Frank Gentile, age 89, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of West Deer Twp., passed on Sunday, February 16. 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Loushil); loving father of Frank "Choo" (Debbie), Madelyn "Maddy", and the late Nicholas "Nick"; stepfather of Michael Kosol (Karen); grandfather of Tina, Nicholas, Francesca, Kevin and Eric; great-grandfather of Aubrey, August and Colt. Frank was a professional truck driver with Abott Laboratories for 18 years. After retiring he drove a school bus for Montour School District for over 17 years. Family will receive friends at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., on WEDNESAY from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held that evening at 6:00 p.m.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -