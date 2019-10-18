Home

Age 81, of Robinson Twp., passed peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.  Longtime companion of Mary Sosso; loving father of David Lochner (Kim), Cindy Miceli (Mike) and Jennifer Kolankowski (Raf); Mary Ann Lochner, mother of their children; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; also survived by extended family Stacy, Bernadine and Curtis and two grandchildren; family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. MONDAY in St. Malachy Church. Frank was a past volunteer fireman for Holiday Park and a longtime usher for Holy Trinity Church in Robinson Twp.  He was an avid golfer and a former member of the Highland Country Club and was former owner of CAD Research.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
