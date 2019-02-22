WILSON FRANK H.

Age 91, of Chippewa Township, Beaver Falls went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Frank was a man who loved God and people and was committed to spreading God's Word. He was a member and former Care Director at Pathway Church, long-time member of the Gideons International, Boy Scout leader, long-time electrical sales engineer with Siemens and a business manager at Youth Guidance, Inc. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (Blews) Wilson in 2012. Frank is survived by his four children; sons, Keith and John Wilson (Jennifer); daughters, Valerie Smith (Tim), Robin Lemieux; daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Wilson; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 Fourth Avenue, College Hill, Beaver Falls. Additional visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at Pathway Church, Chippewa Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Pathway Church, 239 Braun Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, Rock Eternal Church, 2627 9th Avenue, Beaver Falls, or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 168, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.

www.hillandkunselman.com