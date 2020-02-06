Home

More Obituaries for FRANK CSUHTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK J. CSUHTA Jr.

FRANK J. CSUHTA Jr. Obituary
CSUHTA, JR. FRANK J.

Age 63, of Imperial, at Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Loving husband of Kathy Jo (Charlier) Csuhta; cherished father of Frank J. (Ashley) Csuhta, III, Rebecca (Joseph) Reed, Kevin C. (Heather) Csuhta and Brandon M. (Paige) Csuhta; beloved brother of Kathy J. (Bernie) Swigunski, Carolyn Manzini and Debra (Bill) McGivern; loving grandfather of nine. Family to receive friends at HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724-695-7332 on Friday, February 7, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Linked by Pink, PO Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
