CSUHTA, JR. FRANK J.
Age 63, of Imperial, at Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Loving husband of Kathy Jo (Charlier) Csuhta; cherished father of Frank J. (Ashley) Csuhta, III, Rebecca (Joseph) Reed, Kevin C. (Heather) Csuhta and Brandon M. (Paige) Csuhta; beloved brother of Kathy J. (Bernie) Swigunski, Carolyn Manzini and Debra (Bill) McGivern; loving grandfather of nine. Family to receive friends at HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, 724-695-7332 on Friday, February 7, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Linked by Pink, PO Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020