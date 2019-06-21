FURKO FRANK J.

Age 85, of East Oakmont, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. Born December 3, 1933, in Oakmont, to the late James T. and Rose Zalar Furko. He farmed for many years with his parents and his brother, Donald, on the family farm, on which Frank still lived. Frank also worked at his father's store for many years, the former Hunter Brothers, in Oakmont. He served in the U. S Army during the Korean War, from 1956 until 1958. Frank served on the Plum Hall of Fame Committee, and was a lineman for Plum High School for many years. He played in his polka band for over 15 years and was well known throughout the area. His famous Pudgie Wudgie Cat could be seen with Frank everywhere he went, and now Pudgie is in the Sports Museum in Pennsylvania. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Furko. Frank thanks all of his friends who stood by him for many years. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Blessing service on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, next to his parents, at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum. Memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.