Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK FURKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK J. FURKO


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANK J. FURKO Obituary
FURKO FRANK J.

Age 85, of East Oakmont, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence. Born December 3, 1933, in Oakmont, to the late James T. and Rose Zalar Furko. He farmed for many years with his parents and his brother, Donald, on the family farm, on which Frank still lived. Frank also worked at his father's store for many years, the former Hunter Brothers, in Oakmont. He served in the U. S Army during the Korean War, from 1956 until 1958. Frank served on the Plum Hall of Fame Committee, and was a lineman for Plum High School for many years. He played in his polka band for over 15 years and was well known throughout the area. His famous Pudgie Wudgie Cat could be seen with Frank everywhere he went, and now Pudgie is in the Sports Museum in Pennsylvania. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Furko. Frank thanks all of his friends who stood by him for many years. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Blessing service on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, next to his parents, at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum. Memorials may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now