KOLANO FRANK J.

Of Forest Hills, age 96, passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty Zielinski) Kolano for 67 years; father of William (Brigette) Kolano, Nancy (Mark) Kosovec, George (Sharon) Kolano, Edward (Mary Lee) Kolano and Thomas (Karen) Kolano; grandfather of 14-Laura (Phil) St. Amant, Jessica (Nick) Padezan, Joseph (Alison) Kolano, Andrea Kolano, Michelle Kosovec (Jeremy) Bushman, Juliann Kosovec, Matthew (Michelle) Kosovec, Elena, Jenna, Daniel, Rebecca, Colin, Morgan and Elliott Kolano; great-grandfather of four-Benjamin, Nina and Russell Padezan, Dominic Kolano. He was the son of the late Wiktorja (Gorzkowicz) and Jozef Kolano; brother of Dorothy and John Kolano and the late Agnes (Walter) Wierzbowski, Rose (James) Walsh, and Anna Louise (John) Forlini; also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Frank was a veteran of WWII, deployed to India as a member of the 127th Army Airways Communication System Squadron. After the war, he earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Tech and his M.S. from the University of Pittsburgh. He then worked for Westinghouse as a Mechanical Engineer for over 40 years. Frank was bilingual, proud of his Polish heritage, and a member of the Polish Falcons of America, Polish Arts League, and Polish Roman Catholic Union. He was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church which merged into Good Shepherd Parish. He was the Kolano family historian and had a special knack for growing orchids. Friends welcome Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Braddock Hills, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Polish Falcons Scholarship Fund, 381 Mansfield Ave. Suite 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.