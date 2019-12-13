Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK MARX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK J. MARX Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK J. MARX Jr. Obituary
MARX, JR. FRANK J.

Age 92, born on November 26, 1927, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Vilma (Pizzuti) Marx. Survived by his children, Virginia Brown, Joseph and Frank (Chris) Marx; grandchildren, Stephen, Cassie, Graig and Alan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Esther. Frank was the owner of Evans TV in Dormont for nearly 50 years. He was also a Naval veteran of WWII. He enjoyed bowling, ballroom dancing and continued to swim daily into his eighties. Frank's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park for their wonderful compassion and excellent care. As per Frank's wishes, there is no visitation. Service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD. For flowers and memorials, visit us at www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -