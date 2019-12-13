|
|
MARX, JR. FRANK J.
Age 92, born on November 26, 1927, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Vilma (Pizzuti) Marx. Survived by his children, Virginia Brown, Joseph and Frank (Chris) Marx; grandchildren, Stephen, Cassie, Graig and Alan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Esther. Frank was the owner of Evans TV in Dormont for nearly 50 years. He was also a Naval veteran of WWII. He enjoyed bowling, ballroom dancing and continued to swim daily into his eighties. Frank's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park for their wonderful compassion and excellent care. As per Frank's wishes, there is no visitation. Service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD. For flowers and memorials, visit us at www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019