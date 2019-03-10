MUNSKY FRANK J., JR.

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, age 89, of South Park and Port Charlotte, FL. Beloved husband of Wilma T. (Kencec) Munsky; father of Frank (Michele) Munsky, Terry Ann (Daniel) Martin, Charles Munsky, and the late Jackie Hahn; also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Doreen M. Kencec. Frank was a devoted husband and father. He worked for the Pittsburgh Press for 45 years before he retired and moved to Florida. He was an avid coin collector and he loved to golf, dance and play his accordion. Friends received Sunday 2 to 6 p.m., at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Monday at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at:

