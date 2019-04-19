PIZZUTO FRANK J.

Age 95 of Churchill, passed away on April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carmella Pizzuto; father of Joseph (Janet) Pizzuto and Marlene (the late Ronald) Wojtowicz; grandfather of Jennifer Pizzuto, Jonathan (Trisha) Pizzuto, Brian Wojtowicz, and Michael Wojtowicz; great-grandfather of Alexis and Haley Pizzuto. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, Giuseppe and Antoinette Pizzuto; siblings, Mary Ross, Alice Pizzuto, Jenny Moran, Helen Holcomb and Daniel Pizzuto. Frank was a World War II Navy Veteran and was aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. He was an usher at St. John Fisher Church and devoted a lot of his time there. He retired from U.S. Steel Homestead in 1985. Frank was a devoted family man. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw & Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 33 Lewin Ln., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. www.jobefuneralhome.com