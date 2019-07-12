Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:15 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Angels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK SERVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK J. SERVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK J. SERVICH Obituary
SERVICH FRANK J.

Age 62, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of 32 years to Elaine (Yesko) Servich; loving father of Nicholas (fiancée Stephanie Sullivan) and Daniel Servich; cherished grandfather of Royelle; son of the late Joseph M. and Jane (Whalen) Servich; brother of Katherine Servich, Mary Jane (Mike) Swindell, Joe Servich and the late Jean Urlakis. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer in the funeral home on Monday morning at 11:15. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels Church at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in Frank's memory to a . Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now