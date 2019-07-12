|
|
SERVICH FRANK J.
Age 62, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of 32 years to Elaine (Yesko) Servich; loving father of Nicholas (fiancée Stephanie Sullivan) and Daniel Servich; cherished grandfather of Royelle; son of the late Joseph M. and Jane (Whalen) Servich; brother of Katherine Servich, Mary Jane (Mike) Swindell, Joe Servich and the late Jean Urlakis. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer in the funeral home on Monday morning at 11:15. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels Church at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in Frank's memory to a . Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019