Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
WINTRUBA FRANK J.

Of Dravosburg, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, age 70. Son of the late Frank and Catherine (Dixon) Wintruba; father of Joseph (Susan) Wintruba; grandfather of Laz, who was the apple of his eye; brother of Debbie (Tony) Verbanick, Kathy (Bill) Fabian, Dave (Pam) Wintruba and Mary Beth (John) Kail; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his special friend, Elaine Franks. Frank was a Marine veteran serving during Viet Nam and was extremely proud of his service. Family and Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 1 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 am, St. Therese Church, Munhall, followed by burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, Attn.: Gift Processing. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
