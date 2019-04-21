WINTRUBA FRANK J.

Of Dravosburg, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, age 70. Son of the late Frank and Catherine (Dixon) Wintruba; father of Joseph (Susan) Wintruba; grandfather of Laz, who was the apple of his eye; brother of Debbie (Tony) Verbanick, Kathy (Bill) Fabian, Dave (Pam) Wintruba and Mary Beth (John) Kail; also survived by many nieces, nephews and his special friend, Elaine Franks. Frank was a Marine veteran serving during Viet Nam and was extremely proud of his service. Family and Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 1 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 am, St. Therese Church, Munhall, followed by burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, Attn.: Gift Processing.

