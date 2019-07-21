ZIGON FRANK J.

Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, he was born in Lawrenceville on May 2, 1928. He is survived by his wife, Helen Sinesky Zigon, of over 68 years; and his four children; Jack (Sherry) of Philadelphia, Debra (Dale) of Conneaut Lake, PA, Robert (Shelly) of Carmel, IN,and David (Karen) of Warsaw, IN; also survived by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Frank served in the US Army and received an Honorable Discharge as a Master Sargeant in 1957. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Duquesne University in 1988, and was employed by Bell of Pennsylvania (Verizon) in management for 44 years. Frank was an accomplished leather craftsman and wrote over 100 How-To Leather Craft articles for The Leather Crafters and Saddlers Journal. He demonstrated his craft for more than 10 years at the Miller Homestead in South Park, and at the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival in Stahlstown, PA. His hobby was making floral, hand carved, painted and sewn key fobs. He gave away over 2000. Frank's family will welcome friends from 4-8pm on Sunday and Monday at DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd., South Park, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23rd, 9:30 a.m. in St. Valentine's Church, Bethel Park. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Rd., Peters Twp., PA.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com