Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
More Obituaries for FRANK MOROZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK JOHN MOROZ

FRANK JOHN MOROZ Obituary
MOROZ FRANK JOHN

Age 92, formerly of Glendale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Son of the late John and Julia Moroz; beloved brother of Elizabeth Ovesney; preceded in death by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a former employee of Westinghouse Corporation as a mechanical engineer, lifetime member of Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, and a WWII veteran. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where Parastas service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, 214 Mansfield Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
