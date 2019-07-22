|
|
MOROZ FRANK JOHN
Age 92, formerly of Glendale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Son of the late John and Julia Moroz; beloved brother of Elizabeth Ovesney; preceded in death by seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a former employee of Westinghouse Corporation as a mechanical engineer, lifetime member of Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, and a WWII veteran. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where Parastas service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, 214 Mansfield Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019