MAZUR FRANK JOSEPH, Jr.

Age 87, of Washington, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Bridgeville Rehab and Care Center. He was born on February 12, 1932, in Carnegie, a son of the late Frank J. and Ann Zarvis Mazur. A 1950 graduate of Robinson Township High School, he was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church. Mr. Mazur had worked as a supervisor for Owens Brockway Glass Company. He often appeared on public television in Zanesville, OH, talking about the company. Frank enjoyed playing golf. On June 14, 1952, he married Lillian A. Morne, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Frank Joseph (Patricia) Mazur, III, and Kenneth David (Joyce) Mazur; two brothers, Fred (Ann) Mazur and James (Karen) Mazur; a sister, Barbara Katz; four grandchildren, Marianne (Pete) McGill, Michael Mazur, David (Kaitlyn) Mazur and Amanda Mazur; and two great grandchildren, Cheyenne McGill and Elijah Hollyfield. Deceased are a brother, Richard Mazur and a sister, Dorothy Norton. Friends will be received on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., in the WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.