McKITTEN FRANK L.

Son of Frank and Genevieve McKitten, died in Butler, PA on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born September 4, 1940, Frank was a successful businessman, owner of Paradise Mobile Homes and president of the Butler Kiwanis Club from 1987-88, but his true loves were his family and the outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank traveled across North America for hunting and fishing trips and loved to prepare delicious gourmet game dinners for friends and family. But Frank's life is best summarized in the words of his grandson, Matt. Frank McKitten was the tale of two personalities. He was the rare sort who commanded and lifted an entire room single handedly, who could yank snot from the noses and tears of laughter from anyone who found themselves in his trophy laden basement on Conway Road. His personable humor and energy made one think the world stopped at the back door. On the other hand, Frank possessed an incredible capacity for love, compassion and insight. He found meaning in cooking with his daughters and wife, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and in the rustling of fall leaves. The forest was his home, his family, his heart. Both constituted a soul of tremendous weight, bravado and sincerity. The world is now a lot quieter without a Frank McKitten. Frank is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia; his daughters and sons-in -aw, Carla and Craig Seebald, Rhonda McKitten and Aaron Krauss; as well as his three grandchildren, Matthew Seebald, Savarin Seebald and Ian Birley. He will be dearly missed. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

