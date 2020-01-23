Home

More Obituaries for FRANK RIBOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK L. RIBOVICH

FRANK L. RIBOVICH Obituary
RIBOVICH FRANK L.

Age 86, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away January 18, 2020. A Duquesne graduate and die-hard Steelers fan, Frank was a Pennsylvania native and began his career as an insurance adjuster in the area. In 1987, he relocated his family to Atlanta, and finally retired with his wife to the sunny beaches of St. Petersburg in 2003. Frank is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Joe and Michael; and four grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Frank will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Please visit the family's online guestbook at: www.beachmemorial.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
