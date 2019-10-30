|
|
SHOOP, SR. FRANK L.
Frank L. Shoop, Sr., a lifelong resident of Verona, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Wilson) Shoop; father of Frank (Linda) Shoop and Gary (Elaine) Shoop; grandfather of Nicole (Dennis) Waite, Kristofor (Kim) Shoop, Gary Shoop, Jessica (Holly Marsh) Shoop, Jason Shoop, and John (Miriam) Smouse; great-grandfather of many, and uncle of many nieces and nephews; brother of Florence "Sis" Caruso and the late George, Richard "Moe", Donald, and Dorothy Mae Shoop. Frank was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Verona and a World War II Navy Veteran. He was employed by Riverview School District for many years. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 Allegheny River Blvd., Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019