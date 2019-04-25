VILSACK FRANK L.

Age 81, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Anne (Hogan) Vilsack; beloved husband of the late Ruth (Pacella) Vilsack; beloved father of Linda (Bruce) Johnston, Lisa (Ron Sr.) McClelland, and Frank, Sr. (Lisa) Vilsack; brother of Ed Vilsack, Sue Wittman, and the late Diane Conner; longtime companion of Mary Lou Conti; proud grandfather of Frank, Jr. (Colleen) Vilsack, Jaime (David) McCaslin, Ron McClelland, Jr., Ruth McClelland, Karli Schmitt, and Zarley Schmitt; great-grandfather of Adelaide, Brae, Zar, Wynn, and Navy. Frank was retired from the Penn Hills Road Department and was a member of the Verona Eagles No. 1634. Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Memorial Church, 378 Delaware Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery.