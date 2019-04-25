Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
FRANK L. VILSACK

FRANK L. VILSACK Obituary
VILSACK FRANK L.

Age 81, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Anne (Hogan) Vilsack; beloved husband of the late Ruth (Pacella) Vilsack; beloved father of Linda (Bruce) Johnston, Lisa (Ron Sr.) McClelland, and Frank, Sr. (Lisa) Vilsack; brother of Ed Vilsack, Sue Wittman, and the late Diane Conner; longtime companion of Mary Lou Conti; proud grandfather of Frank, Jr. (Colleen) Vilsack, Jaime (David) McCaslin, Ron McClelland, Jr., Ruth McClelland, Karli Schmitt, and Zarley Schmitt; great-grandfather of Adelaide, Brae, Zar, Wynn, and Navy. Frank was retired from the Penn Hills Road Department and was a member of the Verona Eagles No. 1634. Family and friends will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Memorial Church, 378 Delaware Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Interment in Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
