LACHIMIA FRANK
On March 16, 2019, age 92, of Marshall Township, beloved husband of 57 years to the late Sylvia M. Lachimia. Survived by his son, Richard W. Lachimia of Marshall Township; and his sister, Joanne Wissner; uncle of Sandra Penko, Sylvia Sibia and Richard Wain. Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran where he served as a Radio Operator for USS Towner (AKA-77) in the Pacific Corridor. He worked for 45 years for the radio station WWSW and was instrumental in building the AM 970 transmitter site, and the start up of WWSW's first FM broadcasts. Friends received Wednesday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway with a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019