Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK LACHIMIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK LACHIMIA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANK LACHIMIA Obituary
LACHIMIA FRANK

On March 16, 2019, age 92, of Marshall Township, beloved husband of 57 years to the late Sylvia M. Lachimia. Survived by his son, Richard W. Lachimia of Marshall Township; and his sister, Joanne Wissner; uncle of Sandra Penko, Sylvia Sibia and Richard Wain. Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran where he served as a Radio Operator for USS Towner (AKA-77) in the Pacific Corridor. He worked for 45 years for the radio station WWSW and was instrumental in building the AM 970 transmitter site, and the start up of WWSW's first FM broadcasts. Friends received Wednesday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway with a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m.


www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now