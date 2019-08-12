Home

Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus R.C. Church
McDonald, PA
FRANK LAUFF


1935 - 2019
FRANK LAUFF Obituary
LAUFF FRANK

Age 84, of McDonald, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eileen J. (Harris) Lauff; father of Deborah J. (Bo) Mehalich, Kathleen J. (David) Trace, Kimberly A. Lauff, Dean P. (Jill) Lauff and the late Robert F. (surviving wife Pam) Lauff; brother of Mary Vega, Rosemarie Ludwin, and the late John, Raymond, Phillip and Joseph Lauff, Emma Abbott and Margaret Ann Lauff; grandfather of Jennifer (T.J.) Saye, Courtney Mehalich-Long, Danielle (Dan) Rusnic, Kari (Ryan) Cudicio, Matthew Clarkson, Leah (Craig) Norgren, Nicole (Mike) Amaya and Morgan Lauff; great-grandfather of Riley and Charlie Long, Sophia Saye, Tanner and Kenzie Rusnic, and Neela Amaya; a special sister-in-law family, Donna and Jim Kuhl and son, Jamie; a special cousin, Patty and Wayne Zaccarino; and a special nephew, Butch and Nancy Abbott. Friends will be received from 1-4 and from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, McDonald. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to McDonald Meals On Wheels, 202 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057 or to St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 219 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA 15057. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
